Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 2,667 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $108,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $413.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

