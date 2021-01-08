Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.76. 81,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,299. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

