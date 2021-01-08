Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.7% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $118,534,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 28.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,277,000 after acquiring an additional 168,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,330,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.99. 53,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

