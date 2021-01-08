Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 42,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,740. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

