Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $10.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DGX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,839,654 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.