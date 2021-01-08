Truist Increases Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $75.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

MBUU opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

