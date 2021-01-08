Truist Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $26.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by Truist from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

