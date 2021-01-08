Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 126,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $972,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

