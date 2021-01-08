Truist Financial Increases Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $70.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62,910 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 614,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,493 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

