Truist Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $0.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lifted by Truist in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Chevron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.72.

CVX opened at $90.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $119.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after acquiring an additional 190,480 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,959 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

