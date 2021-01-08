Truefg LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Truefg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $75.73. 25,249,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,182,432. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

