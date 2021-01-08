TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.97. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,086.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 46.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 691.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 156.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 210,863 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

