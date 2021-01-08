TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 2,384,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,688,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

