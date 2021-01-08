Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 1,371,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 989,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

