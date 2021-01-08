Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.63. Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 965 shares.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) from C$1.85 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$100.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.20.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$204.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brad Horwitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$324,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,886,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,450,638.84.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.