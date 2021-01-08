Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

TCNGF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $9.06 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.