TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

