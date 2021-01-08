TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
