Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.17.

Trex stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

