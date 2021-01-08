Trevor Ness Sells 4,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trevor Ness also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total transaction of $824,652.87.

Shares of IPGP opened at $235.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $235.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 236.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

