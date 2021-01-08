Trevor Ness Sells 4,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Trevor Ness also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 15th, Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total transaction of $824,652.87.
Shares of IPGP opened at $235.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $235.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 236.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
