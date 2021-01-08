TreeHouse Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,794 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,604% compared to the average daily volume of 164 call options.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $322,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on THS. Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of THS traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 18,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,409. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

