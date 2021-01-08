TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Down 6.2%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 11,323,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 36,105,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

TRXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

