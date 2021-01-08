Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce $42.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.58 million. Transcat posted sales of $43.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $168.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.69 million to $169.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $183.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.89 million to $183.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNS. B. Riley began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,031 shares of company stock valued at $662,867. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,296 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,415 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. 781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,816. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $256.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

