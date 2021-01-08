Traders Purchase Large Volume of PPG Industries Call Options (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 15,138 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,271% compared to the average volume of 1,104 call options.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,201,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG opened at $150.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.32. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

