Traders Buy Large Volume of Liberty Global Call Options (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,647 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 336 call options.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534 in the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,299,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,856,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after buying an additional 182,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.