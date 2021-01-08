Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 40,013 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average volume of 3,253 call options.
Shares of IPOE opened at $19.14 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Company Profile
