Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 40,013 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average volume of 3,253 call options.

Shares of IPOE opened at $19.14 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

