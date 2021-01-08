Traders Buy High Volume of Orchard Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,082% compared to the average daily volume of 262 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 1,080,805 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $6.81 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $662.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.