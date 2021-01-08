TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Up 8.3%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.37. 320,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 216,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOWN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.52 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

