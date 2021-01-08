TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FP. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.08 ($49.50).

FP stock opened at €37.46 ($44.07) on Monday. TOTAL SE has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.18 and a 200-day moving average of €32.74.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

