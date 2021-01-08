Total (NYSE:TOT) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Total from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Total from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,918. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Total’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 20.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at $6,328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.