Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.85. Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$20.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04.

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd. focuses on investments in private and public company securities. It also provides merchant banking services to small scale companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.