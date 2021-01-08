Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading Up 10.5%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 9,870,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,273,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

