Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TR traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of -0.04. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.96 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 360,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 275,839 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 238.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

