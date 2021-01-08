Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tokio Marine from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS TKOMY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

