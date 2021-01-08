Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) PT Raised to C$0.90 at National Bank Financial

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.90 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

TSE TI opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.04. Titan Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77.

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

