Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) Shares Down 13.9%

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD)’s share price traded down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$2.05. 129,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 134,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.01 million and a P/E ratio of -96.19.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -2.0249998 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

