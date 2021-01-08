TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE TMST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.93.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

