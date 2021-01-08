Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Trading Up 8.7%

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 602,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 347,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

