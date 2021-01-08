THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.17 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $212.58 million and $32.17 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003469 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00107686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00440533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00229462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00051617 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

