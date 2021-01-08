Thingschain (TIC) Market Cap Hits $99,321.33

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $99,321.33 and $9,632.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 290.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,397.89 or 0.99598242 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00049724 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

