Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Shares Up 14.3%

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) shot up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. 3,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Thin Film Electronics ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

