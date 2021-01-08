TheStreet Upgrades Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) to “B”

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Daily Journal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $379.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average of $282.19. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $416.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 8,286 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $2,750,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 346 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $96,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,300 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Daily Journal by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 670.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Daily Journal by 123.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.