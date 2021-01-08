TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.49.
TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.03. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
