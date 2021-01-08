TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.49.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.03. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million. Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

