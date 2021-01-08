The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

NYSE WU opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 239,985 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 1,338.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,329 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

