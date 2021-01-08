The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Travelers Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.25.

TRV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.43. 20,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

