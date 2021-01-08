The Swatch Group’s (SWGAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 9,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.15.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

