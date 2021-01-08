The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

