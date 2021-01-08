The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. 6,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.