The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRSC. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $155.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $156.30.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The Providence Service’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 37.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 35.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 134.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

