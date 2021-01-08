The Progressive Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.85. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.85.

PGR opened at $94.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,018 shares of company stock worth $6,310,828. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

