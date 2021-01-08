The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney Sells 5,888 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M Jeffrey Charney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30.

The Progressive stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 42.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,962,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Progressive by 29.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.85.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

